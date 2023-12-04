Volvo Cars' sales grew 8% in November from a year earlier to 63,682 cars, the Sweden-based group said on Monday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely , said in a statement that its fully electric and hybrid cars in November made up more than 50% of all cars sold in Europe, its biggest market.

Volvo Cars said on Monday that sales in the United States were up 26% while, in China, they were up 21%. Sales in Europe were up 2% in November. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)



