British supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday kept its earnings guidance for the full 2022/23 year as it reported a 2.9% rise in third quarter underlying sales.

Morrisons, owned since 2021 by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, said total sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.1% to 3.8 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) in the 13 weeks to July 30. ($1 = 0.8239 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)