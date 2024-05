Ukraine's GDP grew by 4.4% in January-April compared with the same period last year, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data.

It said in April that growth was estimated at 4.3% and added that the recovery trend was continuing.

The ministry said positive trends were observed in the transport sector, industry, construction, agriculture, and domestic trade. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)