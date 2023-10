The Ukrainian central bank may cut its key rate by one percentage point to 15% in December, Deputy Governor Serhiy Nikolaichuk said on Thursday.

The central bank cut its rate to 16% from 20% on Thursday. Nikolaichuk told reporters at a briefing that another cut could follow in December. The central bank's next monetary meeting is scheduled for Dec. 14. (Reporting by Olena Harmash; editing by Tom Balmforth)