Ukraine plans to export a high volume of electricity on Thursday, taking advantage of lower domestic consumption during a spell of mild weather, the energy ministry said.

The country's electricity exports, which began shortly before it was invaded by Russian troops in 2022, were halted after numerous Russian attacks on power infrastructure and the seizure of the largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.

However, Ukraine has exported significant volumes of power to Eastern Europe this month.

"For the current day, electricity imports are forecast to total 2,497 megawatt hours (MWh) while exports are expected to reach 4,797 MWh," a ministry statement said.

"Ukraine has been experiencing a surplus of electricity for three days and the surplus was transferred to Poland."

Energy Minister German Galushchenko last month told Reuters that Ukraine could resume substantial energy exports as early as this spring because of lower domestic consumption. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)



