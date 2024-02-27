Ukraine will be able to increase the maximum volume of electricity supplied to the European Union to 550 megawatts per hour from March 1, from 400 megawatts currently, Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said on Tuesday.

"Expanding exports is not only an opportunity to raise additional funds for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector. It is also about strengthening the energy resilience and stability of the whole of Europe," he said on Facebook.

Ukraine began electricity exports on the eve of the Russian invasion in 2022, but halted them after numerous Russian attacks on its power grid and facilities, and the seizure of the largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier this month Ukraine exported significant volumes of power to Eastern Europe. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)



