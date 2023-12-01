A British trade union representing train drivers said on Friday that its members had voted to continue strike action for the next six months in a long-running dispute over pay, signalling more disruption ahead for travellers.

ASLEF said its members had "voted overwhelmingly to continue strike action". The news comes a day after the country's largest railway workers' union, the RMT, accepted a pay offer from train companies to temporarily halt strikes. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Farouq Suleiman, writing by Muvija M)



