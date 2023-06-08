Britain will host the world's first summit on artificial intelligence later this year, in a bid to broker a common approach by countries to limit the technology's potential doomsday risks while harnessing its potential, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday.

"Time and time again throughout history, we have invented paradigm-shifting new technologies and we have harnessed them for the good of humanity. That is what we must do again," he said in Washington ahead of White House talks with President Joe Biden.