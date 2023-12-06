Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency received reports of an incident involving a suspected drone over the Red Sea west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Wednesday and warned vessels transiting the area to exercise caution.

British maritime security company Ambrey also said on Wednesday it was aware of a drone incident in the same area and that it was investigating.

There were no further details about the reported incident, which follows a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The U.S. military said on Sunday that three commercial vessels had come under attack in the Southern Red Sea.

Yemen's Houthi group on Sunday claimed drone and missile attacks on two Israeli vessels in the area, saying in a broadcast that the attacks came in response to the demands of Yemenis and calls from Muslim countries to stand with the Palestinian people.

The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the suspected incident. (Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Aziz El Yaakoubi, Andrew Mills and Jonathan Saul; Writing by Andrew Mills; Editing by Alex Richardson)



