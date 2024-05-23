The UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) Authority said on Thursday it has launched two consultations on expanding the scheme to include waste sectors and how greenhouse gas removals such as direct air carbon capture could be integrated.

Britain's ETS was introduced in 2021 to replace its participation in the European Union's system. Like the EU ETS, it forces participants from energy intensive industries, the power sector and aviation to buy permits to release CO2.

Last year, the authority said it would reform the ETS in 2024 to tighten limits on carbon dioxide emissions and expand into new sectors.

The first consultation seeks views on how the waste incineration and energy from waste sectors could be included in the scheme from 2026. It will close on July 18.

The UK ETS Authority is also seeking views on how technologies to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, such as direct air carbon capture, could be integrated into the scheme. This consultation will close on Aug. 15.

There are more consultations planned, including how to expand the ETS into the domestic maritime sector from 2026, to be launched in due course, the authority said.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)