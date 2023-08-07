LONDON - UBS on Monday unveiled an overhaul of its investment banking division, including naming the unit's M&A chiefs, a key step in integrating Credit Suisse that will also lead to hundreds of employees eventually leaving.

UBS said David Kostel and Christian Lesueur will be Global Co-Heads of Coverage, according to a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

Nestor Paz-Galindo and Marc-Anthony Hourihan will be Global-Co-Heads of M&A in the merged organization.

Reuters reported on some of the changes on Friday.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Oliver Hirt, editing by Elisa Martinuzzi)