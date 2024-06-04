Swiss inflation was steady in May, government data showed on Tuesday, in the last data point on prices before the Swiss National Bank makes its next interest rates decision.

Prices during May rose by 1.4% compared with a year earlier, the same level as in April, the Federal Statistics Department said.

The figure was in line with the 1.4% forecast in a Reuters poll, and was the last inflation data before the SNB's next rates decision which is due on June 20. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Madeline Chambers)



