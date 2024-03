The Swiss government maintained its modest growth expectations for the country's economy for 2024, and trimmed its inflation estimate in its latest forecasts on Tuesday.

The government said it expected the Swiss economy to grow by 1.1% this year, when adjusted for sporting events, unchanged from its previous prediction in December.

It saw annual inflation this year at 1.5%, down from the 1.9% estimate it made at the end of last year. (Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Rachel More)