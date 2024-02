Sentiment among Swedish consumers and businesses was broadly unchanged in February, data from the NIER think tank showed on Wednesday.

The overall sentiment index was essentially flat at 90.5 points and consumer confidence, at 82.7 points, was identical to January's figure.

The only significant change came in the building sector where sentiment rose 3.4 points to 94.7 points. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)