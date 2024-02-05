Sweden's economic growth is projected to remain subdued in 2024 following a mild recession last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a regular review of the country's economy on Monday.

"Ensuring that inflation durably returns to target while maintaining financial stability remains the most immediate policy priority," the IMF said.

"For this, the monetary-fiscal policy mix should continue to be restrictive with macroprudential settings remaining tight to mitigate systemic risks," it added.

Strong public investment and structural reforms are key to strengthen medium-term growth and support social inclusion and the green transition, the IMF said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)



