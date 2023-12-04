The number of people in Spain registering as jobless fell by 0.9% in November from a month earlier, or by 24,573 people, leaving 2.73 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday.

The total number of jobless people had risen in October and was still higher in November than the 2.72 million registered in September, the ministry's data showed.

Spain gained 10,350 net formal jobs in November, a separate report from the Social Security Ministry said. The total number of people with a formal job stood at 20.75 million. (Reporting by Tiago Brandao; Editing by Inti Landauro)



