A second eight-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the building of a primary school in London, police announced Sunday.
The crash, which police have said was not terror-related, happened at the private Study Prep girls' school in Wimbledon on Thursday.
Police released a statement announcing the death on Sunday of the second child which conveyed a message from her family.
"Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her," they said.
A girl died following the crash, which happened on the last day of term for children aged four to eight at the school.
A woman aged in her 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition, police said in the statement.
Several other people were also taken to hospital but are not in a life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was detained at the scene and taken to hospital, police said Friday.
Her condition was assessed as not life-threatening, they said.
She is suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further inquiries, according to the police.