British supermarket Sainsbury's said on Thursday it would close its core banking business following a review of its financial services offering, and would instead switch to a distributed model.

"Over time this will result in a phased withdrawal from our core Banking business," the company said in a statement.

It added that Jim Brown will retire from his role as CEO of Sainsbury's Bank, and Robert Mulhall had been named to replace him.

