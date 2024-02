Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey on Friday and Saturday, his spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, as the two countries prepare a visit to Turkey by President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov will attend a forum and hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Zakharova said.

Russia and Turkey have been preparing a Putin visit which the Kremlin said this week would take place after Russia's presidential election in mid-March. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)