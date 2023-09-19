The pace of commissioning by Russian oil and gas companies of new oil wells increased 14% year-on-year in the first seven months of the year, business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with energy ministry data.

In January-July, 4,922 new oil wells were put into operation, with 4,501 of them coming from Russia's largest vertically integrated oil companies, Vedomosti reported. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)



