Russia's biggest airline Aeroflot expects to have carried 47 million passengers this year, up from a previous forecast of 45.2 million passengers, the carrier's CEO Sergei Aleksandrovsky said on Friday.

Compared to 2022, traffic will increase by 15%, Aleksandrovsky said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

In the first 11 months of 2023, the airline's passenger traffic grew by 15.8% to 43.6 million people. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)