Russian wholesale gasoline and diesel prices declined slightly on Wednesday after an increase the previous day, 12 days after Moscow decided to lift a ban on most of its fuel exports.

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices declined by 1.37% on the day to 52,651 roubles ($541.66) per metric ton, data from the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) showed.

Diesel prices edged down by 0.08% on the day to 56,490 roubles per metric ton, the exchange data showed. ($1 = 97.2025 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)



