Russia proposes to boost its domestic borrowing, finance minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday, amid limited access to global financial markets.

According to a document seen by RIA news agency, the ministry plans to borrow 1.7 trillion roubles ($28.7 billion) in 2023 through OFZ government bonds.

($1 = 59.2500 roubles) (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Caleb Davis Editing by Mark Potter)