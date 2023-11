Russian banks could make record profits of 2.9 to 3 trillion roubles this year, Deputy Central Bank Governor Olga Polyakova said on Wednesday.

Polyakova said the central bank expects banks to add to their reserves in the fourth quarter.

On Tuesday Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank said it expected to make record profits this year, bouncing back after a 75% drop last year when Western sanctions hammered the financial sector.

