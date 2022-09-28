Russia plans to spend 3.19 trillion roubles ($54.62 billion) from its National Wealth Fund (NWF) this year to cover its budget deficit, a draft budget published on the finance ministry's website showed on Wednesday.

In 2023, Russia intends to spend 1.95 trillion roubles on budget deficit financing from the NWF, a rainy-day fund made up of oil and gas revenues, and another 643.7 billion roubles in 2024. ($1 = 58.4000 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)



