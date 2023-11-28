Russia has increased daily crude oil processing by almost 5% in the first three weeks of November from October's average level, raising its output of gasoline and diesel, on which an export ban has been lifted, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russia, the world's top exporter of seaborne diesel, introduced a ban on fuel exports on Sept. 21 to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. Only four ex-Soviet states - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - were exempt.

The government later eased restrictions to allow the export of diesel by pipeline. Earlier this month it also lifted restrictions on gasoline exports unconditionally and removed some other obstacles to overseas fuel sales.

Russia exported 4.8 million metric tons of gasoline and almost 35 million tons of diesel last year.

The lifting of restrictions has allowed the oil refineries to increase throughput.

According to the sources and Reuters calculations, Russian oil refineries processed around 16.6 million metric tons of crude oil in the period Nov. 1-22.

Motor gasoline production in the first three weeks of November increased by almost 13% from an average October level to 123,750 tons per day.

Diesel output in the same period rose by almost 11% to 238,120 tons per day. (Reporting by Reuters; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)



