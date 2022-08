Royal Mail said on Wednesday it would be materially loss-making in the UK for the 2022-23 full year, if four days of strikes by the Communications Workers Union (CWU) went ahead in August and September.

British postal workers will hold the strike in protest over pay on Aug. 26 and 31 as well as Sept. 8 and 9, the CWU said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)



Reuters