If the trend of decreasing inflation was to reverse or slow down significantly, what is possible given the plan to increase monthly child benefit payments, interest rates hikes would have to be considered, central banker Ludwik Kotecki said on Thursday in an interview with wp.pl.

"If the trend, which we have been observing now for two months, of lowering inflation...if it were to reverse or slow down significantly...such measures would have to be considered," he said asked about the possibility to hike interest rates. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper,)