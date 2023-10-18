Russia's 2023 grain harvest will be around 137-138 million tons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting in China with Pakistan's caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Wednesday.

According to a transcript published on the Kremlin website, Putin said: "Last year we had a record high harvest - 158 million tons of grain. This year will also be very good. It is already clear that it will be somewhere around 137-138 million tons".

Both Putin and Russia's Agriculture Ministry had previously put the country's forecast grain harvest at 135 million tons. (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)