Russia had exported 62.5 million tonnes of grain as of Dec. 4, a figure 1-1/2 times higher than in the same period of the previous year, the TASS news agency cited the agriculture ministry as saying on Monday.

Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev had said on Sunday said Russia had no interest in extending the Black Sea grain deal that had allowed Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)