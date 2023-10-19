Portugal's current account swung to a surplus of almost 3.1 billion euros ($3.27 billion) in the first eight months of 2023 from a deficit of 2.95 billion euros a year earlier, Bank of Portugal data showed on Thursday.

The shift came mainly thanks to a higher surplus of trade in services that includes booming tourism to Portugal. The surplus increased by 4.74 billion euros to 19.14 billion from the same period of 2022, while the deficit of trade in goods diminished by about 1 billion. ($1 = 0.9482 euros) (Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Andrei Khalip)



