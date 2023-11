Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings trimmed its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, as elevated fuel costs offset gains from higher ticket prices and resilient demand for cruise bookings.

The company expects full-year adjusted profit of 73 cents per share, compared with its earlier forecast of 80 cents. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru and Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)