Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd raised its full-year profit forecast on Monday, betting on higher pricing and pent-up demand from wealthy customers.

The company expects full-year adjusted profit of 75 cents per share, compared with its earlier forecast of about 70 cents per share. (Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)