Norwegian Air's tickets for the summer of 2023 are about 20% more expensive than the comparable prices were last year, Norwegian Air Chief Executive Geir Karlsen told Reuters on Thursday.

"Based on what we have sold as per today, for the summer, we are about 20% higher than for the same period last year," Karlsen said on the sidelines of an earnings presentation. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)