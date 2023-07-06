Norwegian Air said on Thursday disruptions caused by a shortage of air traffic controllers at the Copenhagen airport, a big hub for the airline, were easing.

"The air traffic control issues at Copenhagen airport that impacted our operations in June have improved," it said in a statement.

Norwegian Air voiced concerns in May over the staff shortages during its busy summer months, and rival SAS said last month it was seeking compensation for the costs caused by the situation.

Naviair, the company controlling air traffic in Danish airspace, shed 46 air traffic controllers in voluntary layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving remaining staff to take additional paid shifts as travel recovered.

But Naviair controllers in late April began turning down the extra work in a conflict over work hours, leading to delays and cancellations.




