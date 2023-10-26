Norwegian state-owned renewable energy producer Statkraft on Thursday said it had bought two wind power developers in Sweden, one dedicated to turbines onshore and the other operating offshore.

"With the purchase, Statkraft underlines its ambitions to continue the Swedish growth journey in renewable energy," the utility said.

Focusing on onshore wind power, Svevind Nordic comes with 16 gigawatts of potential installed capacity, while Njordr Offshore Wind's offshore projects have the potential to develop a total capacity of 21 gigawatts, Statkraft added.

It did not disclose the acquisition price.

Njordr also has operations in onshore wind and solar power in Sweden, Norway and Finland but those were not covered by the transaction. (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)



