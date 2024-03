Credit rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday that France's wider-than-expected deficit in 2023 meant it was unlikely that France could reduce that deficit equivalent to 2.7% of gross domestic product by 2027.

The latest data point to somewhat higher debt for longer than previously expected, Moody's said.

