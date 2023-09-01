Italy's industrial producer prices fell for the seventh month in a row in July, driven by the drop in intermediate goods' prices across all markets, official data showed on Friday.

Prices were down 0.1% from the previous month, compared with June's 0.3% fall from May, national statistics office ISTAT said in a statement.

Year-on-year, factory-gate prices fell by 10.2%, compared to a drop of 5.5% in June.

On the domestic market, prices remained flat compared to June, while declining 13.8% year-on-year.

Excluding the energy sector, prices at factory gates decreased by 0.6% on a monthly basis and grew more slowly on an annual basis (1.3% from 2.2% in June).

In the quarter ending in July, industrial producer prices fell by 6.2% compared to the previous quarter.

The decline was particularly sharp in the internal market, where prices dropped by 8.3% on a quarterly basis, while they were down by just 0.3% for foreign markets. (Reporting by Camilla Borri, Luca Fratangelo, editing by Alvise Armellini)



