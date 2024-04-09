Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government on Tuesday lowered its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.0 percent, down from 1.2 percent previously.

For 2025, it predicted gross domestic product (GDP) in the eurozone's third-largest economy would increase by 1.2 percent, compared to a previous forecast of 1.4 percent.

The figures appeared in a roadmap adopted by Meloni's cabinet of ministers, and announced Tuesday by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Rome also set a target of reducing Italy's public deficit to 4.3 percent of GDP in 2024 and 3.7 percent in 2025, down from 7.2 percent in 2023.