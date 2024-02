Italy hopes to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine "in the coming days", foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is negotiating the agreement with Ukrainian authorities, Tajani said during a parliamentary hearing.

"We count on being able to finalise (it) in the coming days", he added. (Reporting Angelo Amante, writing by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Giulia Segreti)