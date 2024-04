The European Commission is set to open infringement procedures for excessive deficits against Italy, France and 10 other countries, Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said during a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Giorgetti also said Italy was in line with a European Union requirement to cut its deficit below 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) over time.

