Hungary's economy grew by an annual 4.0% in the third quarter according to final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary figure, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

The KSH said industrial output grew 9.6%, with road vehicles and electronic equipment manufacturing making the biggest contribution to growth. Construction output rose 1.8%, while farming output declined 39.9% in annual terms due to the drought. GDP CHANGE (%) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Unadjusted y/y 4.0 6.5 6.2 Calendar-adjusted y/y 3.8 6.5 6.2 Seasonally and -0.4 0.8 1.7 calendar-adjusted q/q (Reporting by Anita Komuves)



