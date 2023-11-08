Hungary's headline inflation probably slowed to around 10% in October, and will decline further in November to single digits, National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Barnabas Virag said in an interview published on website 24.hu on Wednesday.

Virag said the NBH had no reason to modify its inflation target of 3%. He reiterated the bank would make its rate decisions using a data-driven approach, proceeding step by step, after the bank slowed its rate cut cycle last month.

October inflation data are due to be published on Friday. (Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Jason Hovet)



