It will be difficult for Ukraine to survive unless it receives a delayed package of financial support from the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Zelenskiy spoke during a visit to Estonia while on a wider tour of the Baltic region as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is nearing its second anniversary.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)