Greek business and household bank deposits rose to 191.72 billion euros ($203.93 billion) at the end of September from 189.35 billion euros at the end of August, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.

Greek banks' deposit inflows have been rising since the lifting of COVID restrictions last year. The Greek economy has expanded robustly in the second quarter as strong tourism and investment revenues offset a decline in goods exports. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)