Greece's economy is seen growing at a faster pace next year on the back of strong tourist intake, domestic demand and investment, the country's fiscal council said in a report which was published on Tuesday.

Economic output is projected to grow by 2.9% next year from a 2.4% expansion this year, said the report, which cites budget data. Greece's primary budget surplus is seen widening to 2.1% of GDP next year from 1.1% of GDP in 2023. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)