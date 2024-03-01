PHOTO
Goldman Sachs on Friday forecast the European Central Bank will start cutting interest rates starting June, not from April like previously expected.
The Wall Street brokerage now expects five 25-basis-point cuts in the year, down from six earlier.
Inflation across the 20-nation euro zone fell to 2.6% in February from 2.8% a month earlier, just shy of expectations for 2.5%, according to data from Eurostat, the EU's statistics agency.
