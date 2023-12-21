Germany will provide an additional 88.5 million euros ($96.89 million) to help strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system as Russia targets its infrastructure, the foreign and economy ministries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The economy ministry is contributing 54.3 million euros via the state-owned bank KfW and the foreign ministry 34.2 million euros to the Ukraine energy support fund, the statement said. ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)



