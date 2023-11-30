Germany plans to spend over 2% of its gross domestic product on defence next year, in keeping with a target set for members of the NATO alliance, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told a security conference in Berlin on Thursday.

The target will be met "subject to the decisions of parliament", Pistorius said.

Germany has repeatedly pledged to up its military spending in line with the target. However, a constitutional court ruling on the country's strict debt rules has called the nation's 2024 budget into question. (Reporting by Ferenc Gaál, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Linda Pasquini)



