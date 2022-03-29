Germany's two-year yield turned positive for the first time since 2014 on Tuesday as optimism around Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations pushed surging borrowing costs even higher.

Mounting expectations that soaring inflation will prompt major central banks including the European Central Bank to tighten monetary policy faster than previously anticipated has driven bond yields sharply higher in March.

On Tuesday, bond yields extended their rise on progress in the talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases.

Russia decided to drastically cut its military activity focused on Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, its deputy defence minister also said.

The optimism pushed Germany's two-year yield briefly above 0% for the first time since late 2014, to as high as 0.05%. It was last up 10 basis points on the day at -0.02% by 1230 GMT.

Yields on bonds, a key safe-haven asset, move inversely with prices.

"The sooner the war ends, the less severe the fall in demand in the euro zone as a result of a negative confidence effect. At the same time, no one expects sanctions to be eased. So the supply shock remains," said Arne Petimezas, senior analyst at AFS Group in Amsterdam.

"Tighter ECB policy fits into that narrative, so the Schatz is under pressure," Petimezas added, referring to Germany's two-year bond.

Germany followed France, where the two-year bond yield rose to as high as 0.067%.

Bond yields jumped as money markets ramped up their bets on an ECB interest rate hike even further, expecting nearly 70 basis points of hikes by December, compared to 60 basis points earlier on Tuesday.

Germany's 10-year yield, the euro area benchmark, was last up 10 basis points after rising as much as 15 basis points on the day and touching the highest level since early 2018 at 0.741%.

Southern European bond markets also saw a fresh surge in borrowing costs.

Italian, Greek and Portuguese 10-year bond yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020 , while Spanish yields rose to their highest since late 2018 - rising to as high as 1.59%.

Analysts said inflation numbers out later this week from some euro zone countries may also be adding to unease in bond markets given that price pressures have been far more persistent than anticipated.

"We have Spanish inflation numbers coming up and if we get a number above 8%, that could ring alarm bells," said Rene Albrecht, strategist at DZ Bank.

Spanish and German inflation data are scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by David Evans, Tomasz Janowski and Paul Simao)